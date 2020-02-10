Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Utah Medical Products worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTMD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.07. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

UTMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Utah Medical Products news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $62,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $86,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

