Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 10,438 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cubic were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 79.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cubic by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,223.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,128.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.89. 9,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.47 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

CUB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

