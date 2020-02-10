Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 59,855 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,855 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Gorman-Rupp worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

NYSE GRC traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.08. 813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,771. The firm has a market cap of $916.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.