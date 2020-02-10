Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.54

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.54 and last traded at C$35.28, with a volume of 22421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.30.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.90.
About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)
Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.
