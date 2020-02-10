Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.54

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.54 and last traded at C$35.28, with a volume of 22421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Morneau Shepell alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Morneau Shepell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morneau Shepell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.