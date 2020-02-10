Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69-1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.65-8.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.13.

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.46. 1,473,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.11. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $128.80 and a 52 week high of $185.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 125.05% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

