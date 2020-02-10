Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $110,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,690 shares in the company, valued at $902,874.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Glennis A. Williams sold 1,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $66,267.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HI opened at $28.56 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HI. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

