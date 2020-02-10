Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Fox Factory by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $68.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

