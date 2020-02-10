Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $71.02 on Monday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

