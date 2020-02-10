Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Increases Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $491,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 405.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 925,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 134,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $4,353,408.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 932,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,189,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,925 shares of company stock worth $5,628,398 in the last three months. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $30.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. Sanmina Corp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.