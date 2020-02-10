Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 240,816 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,366,000 after purchasing an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,532,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $197,266.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,826.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,487 shares of company stock worth $25,569,557. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $240.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $244.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.