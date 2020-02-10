Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 1,080 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 110,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.05 per share, for a total transaction of $14,913,976.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 502,314 shares of company stock valued at $66,694,985 and sold 2,827 shares valued at $366,598. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

