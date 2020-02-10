Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.8 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY20 guidance to approx $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYGN. ValuEngine lowered Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

MYGN traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,406,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,279. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

