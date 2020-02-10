Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.45-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.8 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY20 guidance to approx $0.45 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYGN. ValuEngine lowered Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.
MYGN traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,406,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,279. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $48.40.
In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.