Namecoin (NMC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,769.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00005844 BTC on exchanges including BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Poloniex and YoBit. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and $1,769.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,074.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $445.00 or 0.04411213 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.80 or 0.00750542 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00018963 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000414 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Bitsane, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Poloniex, YoBit, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, Altcoin Trader, WEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

