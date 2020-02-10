Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.64

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 196494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18.

About Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., through its subsidiary, Nanalysis Corp., operates as an industrial technology company. The company engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance analyzers for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, and education industries. Its products include NMReady-60PRO, a dual-channel nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer for multinuclear academic, research, and QA/QC inquires; NMReady-60e that allows students to acquire NMR data on their own samples and process these results during the lab; AUTOsample-60, a top mounting autosampler; NMReady-flow NMR flow cell kits; NMReady-CONNECT spectrometer that provides data about an instrument's performance and allows the user to setup, launch, and monitor spectroscopy experiments; and NMR accessories.

