National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 338,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. National-Oilwell Varco comprises 2.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,345,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,803,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $585,686,000 after acquiring an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

NYSE:NOV traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. 9,040,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,719. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

