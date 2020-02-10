Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 436 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $550,928.06.

EV stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.02. 15,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $36.84 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.