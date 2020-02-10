Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 761 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,989. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.80.

