Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,641.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $662,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.44. The stock had a trading volume of 220,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $269.47 and a 52-week high of $335.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.