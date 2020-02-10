Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 106,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.29. 3,720,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.50. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $95.14 and a one year high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

