Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.40. 94,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,546. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $205.75 and a 12 month high of $314.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.02 and a 200 day moving average of $293.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

