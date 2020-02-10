Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $812,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,237 shares of company stock worth $17,069,612 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $439.78. 604,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $441.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $415.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

