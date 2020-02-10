Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 328 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,000 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 450,928 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.68. The stock had a trading volume of 139,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average is $156.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $169.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

