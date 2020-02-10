Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.37-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40.

NGVC traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $8.87. 162,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $207.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

