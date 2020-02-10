Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.19-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $113-117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.45-1.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Natus Medical stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.65. 282,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,760. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.93. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

