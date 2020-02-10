NBT Bank N A NY Has $10.90 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 1,602,177 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,346,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,289,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,300,000 after buying an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,066. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.83.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

