NBT Bank N A NY Has $7.06 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,582,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,344,000 after purchasing an additional 387,844 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,931,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,095,756. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

