NBT Bank N A NY Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.48. 8,413,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,454,732. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.53. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

