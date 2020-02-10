NEM (XEM) Reaches Market Cap of $582.39 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0647 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, OKEx, Poloniex and Cryptomate. NEM has a total market capitalization of $582.39 million and $64.16 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEM has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

NEM Profile

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, COSS, OpenLedger DEX, Crex24, OKEx, Liquid, Coinbe, CoinTiger, BTC Trade UA, Kryptono, Cryptopia, Indodax, BTC-Alpha, B2BX, Bithumb, Binance, Iquant, Bitbns, Bittrex, Zaif, Poloniex, Upbit, Cryptomate, Kuna, Livecoin, Huobi, HitBTC, Koineks, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

