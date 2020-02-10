NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S comprises 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 866,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas cut NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,471. The firm has a market cap of $341.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.55.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.