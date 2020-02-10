NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Hits New 52-Week High at $355.48

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $355.48 and last traded at $354.23, with a volume of 54705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $339.75.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.96.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
