NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Hits New 52-Week High at $355.48

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $355.48 and last traded at $354.23, with a volume of 54705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $339.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.96.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

