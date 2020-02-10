NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Holdings Trimmed by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at about $15,230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at $7,926,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $3,023,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,082,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,083,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,983,000 after purchasing an additional 76,946 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.52, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

