New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.16

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 17016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $650.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

