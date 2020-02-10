New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,515,047 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,495,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515,047 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.34% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $352,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,602,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,581 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,134,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,367,589. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

