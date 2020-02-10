New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,754 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Charter Communications worth $175,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $530.34. 1,249,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $500.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.02. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $335.22 and a 12 month high of $537.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock worth $13,650,907. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.27.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

