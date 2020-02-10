New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,596,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of American Express worth $198,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.25. 222,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,889. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. American Express has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.60 and a 200 day moving average of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Nomura boosted their price target on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

