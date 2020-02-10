Newport Trust Co Buys 19,786 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool accounts for approximately 0.5% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.98% of Whirlpool worth $184,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WHR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.25.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.41. 431,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,278. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.77. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

