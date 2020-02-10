Newport Trust Co Decreases Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,722,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,870 shares during the period. United Continental accounts for 1.1% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.87% of United Continental worth $415,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the third quarter worth about $57,667,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the third quarter worth about $25,885,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 307.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 288,604 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,791.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after buying an additional 233,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 115.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 226,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Continental stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.48. 3,129,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,152. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.09.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

