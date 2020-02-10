Newport Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Newport Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 0.3% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned 0.21% of Moody’s worth $95,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 196,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 34,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.82.

MCO stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.50. The company had a trading volume of 647,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.00 and a 200 day moving average of $224.73. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $160.85 and a 12 month high of $269.93.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

