Newport Trust Co Reduces Position in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

Newport Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,920,924 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 307,783 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned 4.98% of J C Penney worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 317.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,903,704 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,974 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in J C Penney in the third quarter valued at $447,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in J C Penney in the third quarter valued at $124,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in J C Penney by 112.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 229,513 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 121,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J C Penney stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,779,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,965,983. J C Penney Company Inc has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.25. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

