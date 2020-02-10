Newport Trust Co Trims Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Newport Trust Co trimmed its stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,441 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co owned about 1.70% of LiveRamp worth $55,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $3.59 on Monday, hitting $40.85. 1,378,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.47. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $48,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,605.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $867,200. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.