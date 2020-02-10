NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$33.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.35. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$24.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.33.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$964.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$985.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is 115.63%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

