NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Allstate (NASDAQ:ALL) Head to Head Comparison

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Allstate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NI and Allstate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $212.37 million 1.59 $31.08 million N/A N/A Allstate $44.68 billion 0.90 $2.25 billion $10.43 11.93

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Volatility & Risk

NI has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allstate has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 9.42% 7.98% 4.61% Allstate 10.85% 16.05% 3.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NI and Allstate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Allstate 1 5 5 1 2.50

Allstate has a consensus price target of $119.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.83%. Given Allstate’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allstate is more favorable than NI.

Summary

Allstate beats NI on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. The company distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. The Service Businesses segment provides consumer electronics and appliance protection plans covering TVs, smartphones, and computers; device and mobile data collection services, analytics and customer risk assessment solutions, and telematics services; roadside assistance services, such as towing, jump-start, lockout, fuel delivery, and tire change services; and vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel protection, and paintless dent repair protection services under the SquareTrade, Arity, Allstate Roadside Services, and Allstate Dealer Services brands. The Allstate Life Segment offers term, whole, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary retirement product solutions offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through agencies, as well as directly through contact centers and Internet; and financial specialists, brokers, relationships with wholesale partners, and affinity groups. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

