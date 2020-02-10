Nikulski Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,961 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,353,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 36,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 58,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $38.45 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $280.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.