Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Niu Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NIU opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $741.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,465,000. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

