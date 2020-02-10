Noble (NYSE:NE) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NE. HSBC downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.21.
Shares of NYSE NE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.81. 3,723,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Noble has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.64.
Noble Company Profile
Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.
