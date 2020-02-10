Noble (NYSE:NE) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NE. HSBC downgraded Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Noble in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.21.

Shares of NYSE NE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.81. 3,723,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Noble has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Noble during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Noble by 506.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Noble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noble by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

