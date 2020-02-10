Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.75 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.07 ($4.73).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.