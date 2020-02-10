Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $87,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 450,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,534. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $166.57 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

