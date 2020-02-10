Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Northern 2 VCT plc (LON:NTV) fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), 4,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 million and a P/E ratio of 27.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Northern 2 VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.90%.

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

