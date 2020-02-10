Novacoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $662.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $779,462.00 and $662.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00046272 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00062673 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000752 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00082849 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,156.06 or 1.00461317 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000621 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.