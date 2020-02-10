Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,424,000 after acquiring an additional 310,066 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,990,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21,329.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,373,000 after purchasing an additional 831,849 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 398,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after purchasing an additional 57,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $63.57. The stock had a trading volume of 484,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $64.82.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

